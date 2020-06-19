TIPTON — A driver traveling in the wrong direction Friday morning on U.S. 31 struck and killed an Kokomo motorist.
According to an Indiana State Police press release, Corey Taylor, 33, Kokomo, was traveling southbound along U.S. 31 shortly after 5 a.m. Friday in his 2009 Kia Optima, when he was struck head-on by a 2002 GMC pickup truck driven by Anthony Jackson, 50, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, who was traveling the wrong direction in the southbound lanes.
Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated. Jackson was flown by medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital, and his condition is still unknown at this time.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
ISP was assisted at the scene by the Tipton County Sheriff's Department, the Sharpsville Police Department, the Tipton Fire Department, Tipton County EMS and Kokomo EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.