HUNTINGTON - A Kokomo man was killed after his motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle, police say.
Cale S. Hindman, 25, died late Sunday night due to a crash north of Huntington, according to the Huntington County Coroner's Office.
Police say Hindman was traveling west on U.S. 24 at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a vehicle in front of him that was also traveling west.
The Huntington Police Department responded to the crash shortly after the call was made. EMS arrived shortly thereafter and conducted life-saving measures, but Hindman was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.
The coroner's report deemed the death an accident and the cause of death as blunt force trauma.
The crash remains under investigation.
