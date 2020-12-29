The Kokomo Police Department has hired three more officers.
In a press release Monday, the department said it has hired Samantha Raber, Travis Cooper and Issa Oliver. Two of the three officers are lateral transfers, meaning they previously worked at other nearby police or sheriff's departments.
All three will be sworn in at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. The ceremony will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic but can later be viewed at either KGOV2.com or the Kokomo Police Department Facebook page.
Raber, a Linton native, previously worked at the Peru Police Department since 2011. Cooper, born in Indianapolis, graduated from Tri-Central High School in 2006 and received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University of Kokomo in 2011. He previously worked at Windfall Police Department and has spent the last five years as a deputy sheriff in the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department.
Oliver, a Ponway, California native, is in his final semester at IU Kokomo and will graduate with a degree in criminal justice. He attended the college’s cadet program and worked as a campus police officer for five months.
The city and KPD have intensified their recruiting tactics in the past year, designating Officer Edith Forestal as the department’s recruiter, setting up a website - www.joinkokomopd.com – aimed at recruitment and implementing a 20% pay raise over three years.
So far, the policies have siphoned officers from nearby departments, especially from the Peru Police Department, which has already seen a good handful of its officers lost to KPD. Peru’s City Council approved a 6.5% pay raise for officers effective 2021 to hopefully stop the bleeding.
Also, the city of Tipton approved earlier this year a $5,000 bonus for lateral transfers in hopes to make working at the department more attractive.
