TIPTON - Two teenagers were killed in an early Sunday morning vehicle accident.
Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols, Tribune news partner WTHR reported Sunday afternoon.
Petro was driving a compact smart car in Tipton County, with Johnson as his passenger. At around 2 a.m., Petro lost control of the car, crashing near the intersection of Indiana 19 and Division Road.
Both Petro and Johnson were pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story.
