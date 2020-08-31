A Kokomo woman whom police say used another person’s credit card and bought more than $1,400 worth of merchandise at area stores back in 2014 was arrested without incident on Wednesday at the Howard County jail.
Latrisha L. Mason, 32, is now facing nine Class D felony charges of fraud and two Class C felony charges of forgery, according to arrest records.
Court documents dating back to 2014 state that the alleged victim in the case alerted authorities in December 2013 about fraudulent credit card charges to his account, and a printout of those charges was supplied to investigators.
Those charges — spanning from Nov. 27-28, 2013 — came from area stores like Walmart, Meijer, Finish Line, Journey’s, TJ Maxx, Soupley’s, Boulevard Liquor, Exxon Mobil and Marathon, a probable cause affidavit noted.
The purchased items ranged from clothing and diapers to food and alcohol, court records indicate.
Through store surveillance footage and witness interviews, police later identified Mason as the individual who had illegally made the purchases, but the affidavit noted that Mason appeared to have had left the area.
The affidavit went on to state that Mason called authorities back in January 2014 from the Buffalo, New York area and told authorities that she heard they were looking for her.
Mason then told police at the time that she would try to come back to Kokomo, but she never showed up, court records state.
Mason has since been released from the HCJ, where she entered a plea of not guilty Friday in her initial hearing in front of the county magistrate.
A pre-trial conference in Howard Superior Court 2 is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 8.
