A Kokomo woman is now under arrest for what police believe was her connection to the July 2019 shooting death of her fiance.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Kamoria Clark, 31, is now facing one count of reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony.
The charge stems from a shooting incident on July 8, 2019 at a residence in the 1500 block of North McCann Street, the release noted.
Upon arrival, authorities located the body of the homeowner, Zachariah Aguilar, 38, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his face.
Officers stated at the time that other individuals were present in the home when the incident occurred, but detectives initially ruled the shooting accidental.
Then after further investigation, witness interviews and forensic examination of the evidence, investigators determined that Aguilar did not accidentally shoot himself, which in turn prompted a warrant earlier this month for Clark’s arrest, the release stated.
Clark was arrested without incident in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and she is currently being held at the Marion County jail awaiting extradition back to Howard County.
Her initial hearing has not yet been set.
