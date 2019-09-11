The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicles involved in a “shots fired” incident.
According to a press release, at approximately 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, KPD officers responded to a report that a citizen heard shots fired in the area of the 1700 block of South Main and Buckeye Streets.
Officers did not locate any individuals involved in the suspected criminal recklessness, but they did collect several spent shell casings from the roadways in that area.
Surveillance video images were provided by a resident in the area. The video shows two vehicles in the area at the time of the shots fired report. It appears a black four-door Chevrolet Impala is being followed by a silver four-door Jeep Patriot.
In the video clip, male voices and shots can be heard at the time these vehicles are visible.
No injuries were reported.
The Kokomo Police Department is asking for assistance with locating these two vehicles that were involved in this criminal recklessness investigation.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this case is asked to call Capt. Teresa Galloway at 765-456-7326 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.
