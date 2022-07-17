A month after announcing a new “crime-fighting arsenal,” the Kokomo Police Department released its new smartphone app this week that officials hope will make it easier for residents to report tips.
Developed by the national web-based platform Tip411, the new “Kokomo PD” app — available on Apple Store or Google Play — will enable the public to share an anonymous tip with law enforcement and let officers respond back to create a 100% safe but completely anonymous two-way conversation, according to a KPD media release.
“Our duty is to enforce the law, apprehend criminals and protect the lives and property of our residents,” KPD Chief Doug Stout said in the release. “We believe we can do more by working together, and our new tip411 system will help make it easier for our community to connect with us to make Kokomo a safer place for all to live, work and visit.”
Along with submitting tips, the new app will also allow residents to find department information and view alerts, the release stated.
Those without a smartphone can still share anonymous tips with police via text message by typing the word “TIPKPD” to 847411 (tip411).
Anyone wanting additional information can contact Maj. Brian Seldon at 765-456-7284 or bseldon@cityofkokomo.org.
