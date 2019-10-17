The Kokomo Police Department released photos of the two bicycles that were recovered from the crime scene of the September shooting death of a Kokomo teen.
Police found the two bicycles in the middle of Taylor Street the night of Sept. 23. The body of Dayshon Sanders, 19, was just around the corner on North Bell Street.
Police now say they “know that at least two individuals ran east on Taylor Street after the shooting.”
By releasing the photos of the bicycles, KPD is hoping someone from the public will recognize the bikes.
“The Kokomo Police Department is asking for help to identify the two individuals who ran from the scene and/or the owners or riders of the two bicycles,” the department wrote on its Facebook page
{iframe style=”border: none; overflow: hidden;” src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FKokomopolice%2Fposts%2F2657000974344131&width=500” frameborder=”0” scrolling=”no” width=”500” height=”792”}{/iframe}
If you have any information that can help investigators regarding the incident, you can contact Detective Michael Banush at (765) 456-7278, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.
September’s incident was the city’s fourth homicide of the year. There were a total of four homicides in the city in 2018.
Back in January, Dezren Glenn, 18, Kokomo, was arrested in the shooting death of 37-year-old Christopher Lee Maggart, whose body was found inside a residence at the Briarwick Apartments, 615 Southlea Drive. The incident followed a drug-fueled dispute between Glenn and Maggart, court records indicated at the time, and several other people were also arrested in association with the crime, including Maggart’s own wife.
Then in April, the body of Kokomo resident Kevin Allan Jackson, 27, was found inside a residence in the 600 block of West Markland Avenue. Another man, David Barner, 27, Kokomo, was arrested and charged in the incident. Barner told police at the time that Jackson asked to be killed, and the victim ended up being killed with his own gun.
And in August, Kokomo resident Mutee Burnett, 36, was shot and killed near a tavern in the 100 block of West Elm Street. The shooting also injured two other women. Police stated at the time that there were numerous witnesses to the incident, but investigators have still not made an arrest in that case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.