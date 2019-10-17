Terry Lawrence was sentenced Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting on November 22, 2018 that led to the death of Jamea D. Parker.
Judge William Menges sentenced Lawrence to serve six years at the Indiana Department of Corrections for aggravated battery. He was also sentenced to serve six years for criminal recklessness. Those two sentences will be served concurrently. On a third charge, Lawrence will serve 30 months for altering the scene of death, which will be served consecutively.
Lawrence was picked up on a warrant on Jan. 22 in Belleville, Illinois, according to court documents. His arrest stems from an early morning shootout on Thanksgiving Day in the parking lot of the Greatt Escape bar on North Washington Street, in which police say Lawrence fired shots from inside a truck at 23-year-old Cameron Wood, along with others in the parking lot.
During the hearing a detective witness confirmed a bullet entered the cab of the vehicle Parker was in with Lawrence and struck Parker in the left shoulder, went through her heart and lung.
Parker was found dead in a driveway near the intersection of Buckeye Street and Butler Street. The residents had no connection to Parker. According to the detective, Lawrence had placed Parker there before leaving town. Police have charged Wood with murder in the death of Parker.
Parker’s mother Darlene Parker spoke on stand to Lawrence prior to his sentencing about the treatment of her daughter.
“You laid my baby out like she was nothing,” she said. “She was something.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.