Two Kokomo men were recently indicted in federal court on charges related to the use of firearms during an alleged incident in Studebaker Park last September.
According to court documents, Tarik Dordoni, 24, is facing charges of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, while Xavier Malone, 22, is facing a charge of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Around 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, police were dispatched to Studebaker Park in reference to several shots fired, a press release from the United States Department of Justice stated.
Witnesses told police at the time that a suspected red pickup truck with black stripes was involved in the incident, and police did end up locating a vehicle that matched that description upon their arrival, the release noted.
Upon conducting a traffic stop on that vehicle, the release indicated that Malone and Dordoni jumped from the vehicle and ran.
Malone was apprehended shortly after fleeing the vehicle, and police were able to locate Dordoni inside a nearby shed.
A police K9 at the time also located a backpack containing a large bag of suspected marijuana and a loaded handgun, the release indicated, while another handgun was also recovered close to the scene.
The federal case against Dordoni and Malone is part of Project Guardian, the DOJ’s signature initiative which began in 2019 as an effort to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
“My office has no tolerance for individuals who choose to break the law by selling drugs and illegally possessing firearms,” United States Attorney Josh Minkler said in the release. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to reducing gun violence through its Project Guardian initiative. We were grateful to our collaborative partners, the Kokomo Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives who investigated and brought this to our attention.”
If convicted in this case, Malone could face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison, the release indicated, while Dordoni could face anywhere from five years to life imprisonment.
