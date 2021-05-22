Last year during local protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Kokomo Police Department Chief Doug Stout and Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher stood in front of a large crowd in Foster Park and said what happened in Minnesota shouldn’t have happened.
“It saddens my heart and those of my administration to think that any human being would be treated in a manner that blatantly disregards the basic training and compassion for one another that all law enforcement should demonstrate,” Stout said, reading from an email that he sent out to the rest of his department at the time. “Every person under our protection deserves to be treated as a human being and feel safe.”
A year later, the heads of the local police departments said they still feel that way too.
The Tribune interviewed both Stout and Asher last month, touching on several topics such as the new police reform law recently passed in Indiana, use of force and the importance of officer accountability.
Kokomo Police Department
Across the nation, 5% of all police departments follow standards known as Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, better known as CALEA.
It’s the “gold standard in public safety,” according to CALEA’s website, and Stout notes that KPD has had them in place for decades.
“Being accredited through CALEA has always allowed us to stay ahead of certain requirements that have come out either federally or on a state level,” he said, “and I feel like we’re always so far ahead of the game.”
It’s that CALEA training that Stout said makes him confident that the community is receiving only the best of the best when it comes to KPD’s officers, though he admitted he also realized that national events like Floyd’s death seem to have strained the overall relationship between the public and law enforcement.
In April, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a historic police reform bill into law — defining what a chokehold was and prohibiting it under certain circumstances, calling for further officer de-escalation training and creating the ability to decertify officers who commit misconduct — and the news was met with heavy support by several police departments throughout the state.
KPD was one of them.
“The majority of officers and departments perform their duties on a daily basis to the best of their ability and commitment to the services for their communities,” Stout said, referring to the new law. “There are things that come up in the news media that shed a negative light on activities of law enforcement officers, which cause us issues dealing with our public. But when something like this comes out, and there is reform to make things better for the community, I can’t see why a department would not be in favor of it.”
One of the areas of the new police reform law that Stout particularly emphasized was the decertification process for officers who commit misconduct, saying that KPD has even had to turn away lateral transfers because of a recruit’s past behavior.
“That’s not the quality of individual or quality of officer that I want on this department or that this community deserves,” Stout noted. “Our citizens deserve the best of us.”
Another topic that Stout said he’s passionate about is the use of body cameras for officer accountability, though he said it often works both ways.
“The KPD was one of the first agencies here in the state to obtain body cameras,” he said. “ … We have always held our officers accountable. But that use of body cameras, that’s not only improved that area of accountability, but it has even been able to prove a lot of allegations false from people in the community. So it kind of works on both sides.”
Howard County Sheriff’s Office
Asher said that he understands completely that as the head of a law enforcement agency, the proverbial “buck” stops with him.
“I have a lot of employees 24 hours a day, with not only my patrol officers, but my civil process officers, my court security officers, my correctional staff, and so on. So I know 24 hours a day, there is potential for public interaction and the potential for use of force in any one of those situations.”
That’s why it’s important, Asher added, to have good control and only the best law enforcement officers working at the HCSO.
“There are bad apples everywhere,” the sheriff noted, alluding to recent national events. “But you want to be able to identify those employees who are bad apples and remove them from your department and not pass that person off to somebody else.”
Like Stout, Asher talked in length about Indiana’s new police reform law, saying that the department is in full support of the initiative.
One area of focus for him is the increased ability to view more of the working backgrounds of potential recruits, providing the sheriff’s department an opportunity to pass on those “bad apples” early in the application process.
“If I call a private company and say, ‘Tell me about Joe Citizen that wants to apply for us,’ liability wise, they can tell me that he started there and ended there. That doesn’t really tell me anything about employment history other than the time they were there. But with this new law, it gives me the ability to, if it’s another law enforcement agency, talk to that agency and ask for more information.
“Why is he or she leaving that agency?” Asher continued. “It gives some immunity to that department to release that information to us. It gives us the ability to have better background checks so that we don’t have an officer that was a problem at another agency coming over here or bouncing around from place to place. It’s especially a great tool for lateral hires, which we’ve been doing recently. … The bottom line is that we want our officers to have every tool they can to succeed but also provide Howard County the best protection possible in the process.”
