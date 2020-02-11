MIAMI COUNTY — A Macy man is under arrest and facing charges related to inappropriate sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.
Titan J. Kaiser, 25, is currently being held at the Miami County jail on a warrant for two preliminary charges of child molestation, both Level 1 felonies, and he has a $100,000 surety bond.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Miami County Prosecutor's Office, the juvenile, now 13, told authorities that the incident occurred when her family was staying at Kaiser's residence in June 2019.
In an interview with police, the juvenile stated that Kaiser kept asking her "uncomfortable" questions, so she went to another room of the residence to lie down.
Awhile later, the juvenile stated, Kaiser allegedly entered that room and began to sexually assault her, according to the affidavit.
The juvenile was able to escape, court documents say, and she told police she ran to a nearby residence for help.
In his own interview with police, Kaiser stated that he did not sexually assault the juvenile and treated her like his "little sister."
During a Certificate of Analysis conducted in December 2019 and given to Indiana State Police last week, Kaiser's DNA matched two swabs taken from the victim's body, court documents stated.
Kaiser has a pretrial conference set for 8:30 a.m. on April 9 in Miami Circuit Court.
