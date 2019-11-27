A Kokomo man is now in police custody after a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening on the city's near south side.
Clayton A. Wright, 22, Kokomo, is now facing charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a handgun and pointing a firearm, and he is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Jail.
According to Kokomo Police Department Maj. Brian Seldon, police were initially dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to the 700 block of South Webster Street in reference to an unwelcome male with a handgun in the area.
Upon further investigation, the male -- later identified as Wright -- was believed to also have been a possible suspect in an earlier burglary, Seldon said, and he fled the scene before officers arrived.
When officers arrived on scene, residents told them that Wright was possibly at a residence in the 700 block of South Indiana Avenue.
As police attempted to make contact with Wright at the back door of that residence, he brandished a handgun and fired one shot at law enforcement, Seldon said.
Police then retreated the immediate area and returned fire, and Seldon noted that no one was hurt in the incident.
After securing the area -- which included evacuating the neighborhood surrounding the residence -- police attempted to negotiate with Wright for several minutes before eventually utilizing flash bombs to bring the standoff to a close.
Wright was then taken into police custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation, Seldon said, before being transported to the jail.
Several different agencies assisted KPD in the incident, including Howard County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police, Howard County Emergency Management Agency and St. Vincent medics.
