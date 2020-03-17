A Kokomo man has been charged in relation to a stabbing that injured one woman.
Johney L. McCray, 53, of Kokomo, is facing preliminary charges of domestic violence battery, aggravated battery and operating while intoxicated after police believe he stabbed a woman.
Kokomo police were called at 8:17 p.m. Saturday to the Jefferson Crossing Apartments, 768 N. Dixon Rd., for a report of a stabbing. Once on scene, according to a Kokomo Police Department press release, officers located a 33-year-old woman suffering from apparent stab wounds. She was taken to the emergency room at St. Vincent and was later transferred to St. Vincent in Indianapolis.
According to the release, the female victim is in stable condition. Several children were in the residence at the time of the stabbing but were not harmed, police say.
After an investigation, McCray was identified as the suspect and was arrested.
