The discovery of a tunnel and underground bunker highlighted a nearly four-hour SWAT standoff at a residence on the city’s north side Monday evening.
And while police did make one arrest following the incident, they are still searching for another individual who escaped police custody.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office, officers with the Kokomo Police Department were attempting to serve a warrant around 4:15 p.m. Monday on Hubert Tabor, 49, at his residence in the 1400 block of East Madison Street.
Tabor has several active warrants in Howard County, including domestic battery with a prior conviction, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, battery resulting in bodily injury and possession of a handgun, court records indicate.
Upon making initial contact with Tabor in the backyard of his property on Monday, the affidavit stated that Tabor told the officers “I gotta go” and entered a back door of the residence.
In his narrative of events, KPD Officer Drew Wallsmith stated that police went around to the front of the property and came into contact with Angelia Pavey, 43, who was sitting inside a vehicle in the driveway and told authorities she didn’t know of Tabor’s location or if he was in possession of any firearms.
Wallsmith and fellow Officer Marek Hullinger then entered the house through the front door and located loose ammunition on a table in the living room, the affidavit noted.
Another officer also located a loaded revolver and Tabor’s cell phone inside a pickup truck in the backyard.
After attempting to verbally command Tabor to surrender, Wallsmith said he then heard commotion in the basement of the property and noticed the basement door was barricaded with two wooden boards, court records stated.
Due to officer safety, a K9 unit and the department’s SWAT team was then dispatched to the scene to help out with the investigation, the affidavit noted, with officers believing Tabor was locked inside the basement at that time.
Meanwhile during negotiations, Pavey continued to tell officers that she had not been to the property for several weeks and did not know anything about Tabor’s whereabouts or what he had been doing, though neighbors told police she had been there as recently as this past week, court records stated.
During questioning with those same neighbors, police also learned that Tabor and Pavey had recently had a backhoe in the backyard of the residence and had been digging some type of hole.
After police were able to safely gain entry into the basement of the property, the affidavit stated that SWAT officials did locate a tunnel and bunker that led from the basement to the backyard of the property. Tabor was nowhere to be found in the house.
Police did charge Pavey on preliminary charges of assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor, saying in the affidavit that she continuously hindered the investigation by lying to police in an attempt to protect Tabor.
She is currently being held at the Howard County jail on a $10,000 cash bond with 10%, and an initial hearing has not yet been set.
Authorities are also asking the public for help in locating Tabor, and anyone with information is urged to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
