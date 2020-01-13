A Kokomo man was shot late Sunday night during an incident at Turtle Creek Apartments.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, officers responded to the apartment complex around 10 p.m. in reference to a reported residential entry in progress.
They were notified a short time later that a subject — later identified as 49-year-old Kris V. Bratton — had entered a residence and been shot in the stomach by the apartment’s renter, the release noted.
Bratton was transported to St. Vincent Hospital of Kokomo and later taken to St. Vincent in Indianapolis for his injuries, and police say he is currently in stable condition.
Pending further investigation, no arrest charges have been filed at this time, and police have not said whether Bratton was a resident of the complex who simply walked into the wrong residence.
If you have any additional information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
