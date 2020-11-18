A Kokomo man is currently in critical condition after police say his girlfriend stabbed him Wednesday morning during an incident on the city’s near east side.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street shortly after 11 a.m. and discovered 20-year-old Kallieo T. Alford, who had suffered an apparent stab wound to his upper body.
He was transported to a local hospital and immediately flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for continued treatment, the release noted.
During the investigation, police arrested Ebony Davis, 20, also of Kokomo, who is Alford’s girlfriend and mother of his children, authorities stated.
Police also added that no children were present during the alleged incident.
Davis is now facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and she is currently being held at the Howard County jail.
An initial hearing has not yet been set.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Sgt. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
