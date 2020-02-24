PERU — A recent video sent to the Peru Police Department that appeared to show a 10-month-old infant being battered by an adult female led police to arrest the child’s mother last Saturday night.
Hanna R. Winch, 21, Peru, is now facing preliminary charges of domestic battery and intimidation, both Level 6 felonies, and she is currently being held at the Miami County jail, according to a Peru Police media release.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Apache Drive in Peru to conduct a welfare check on the child, the release stated.
Upon arrival, officers located Winch and her 10-month-old child inside the residence. With assistance from the Indiana Department of Child Services, it was determined that the child was not injured and was later safely placed with family members, the release stated.
As police were conducting the investigation, the video leaked onto social media, which authorities said prompted numerous phone calls from concerned citizens.
The nine second video clip shared on Facebook over the weekend appears to show the child in question visibly upset before being pushed to the ground.
A woman — later identified as Winch by police — is also seen toward the end of the video looking at the camera.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with further information is urged to contact Officer Tyler Shoffner at 765-473-2150.
