An 18-year-old Kokomo man was arrested Tuesday after police say he stole a gun and then recklessly fired it.
Police responded at around 11:31 p.m. to the 700 block of South Washington Street in reference to a report of shots fired.
During the investigation, witnesses directed officers to an apartment that was involved in the incident. Outside that apartment, several spent shotgun shells were located, according to a release.
Subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest Adrien Demetrius Smith on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and two counts of theft of a firearm. He was transported to the Howard County jail.
Officers also recovered two firearms that had previously been reported stolen from Kokomo and Ohio. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Wines at 765-456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Callers may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.
