An apparent dispute over a stolen shotgun is what authorities say led to the city’s third homicide of the year.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, March 6, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Purdum Street in reference to shots fired and located the body of Dennis J. Vincent, 43, Kokomo, lying in the middle of the road.
A probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office indicated that no shell casings were found near the scene of the shooting but Vincent had still suffered several gunshot wounds, and that led authorities to believe that the firearm used was possibly a revolver.
The next day, police arrested 26-year-old William Austin Mealer, Kokomo, on a Level 1 felony charge of murder.
According to the affidavit, investigation into the shooting led police to Vincent’s residence in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, where they spoke with individuals who stated that Mealer came to the house prior to the shooting.
Mealer and Vincent then began arguing over a stolen firearm before eventually leaving together on foot, the individuals told police.
Court records noted that it was just a few minutes later — while the men were still away from the house — that the shooting occurred.
Other witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting also told police that they saw a man — later identified as Mealer — fleeing the scene shortly after the incident, and that same man was captured on surveillance video entering the yard of a residence in the 500 block of North Market Street.
After getting official confirmation that Mealer lived at the residence on North Market Street, authorities conducted a search of the property, the affidavit stated, where they located a dark colored revolver and five spent rounds in the tank of a toilet.
Mealer is currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail, and he had an initial hearing Tuesday afternoon in front of the county’s magistrate.
