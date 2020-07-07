Police have now released the identity of a Kokomo man who was found battered and unresponsive at a north-end residence over the weekend.
Officials also have ruled his death a homicide — the city’s fourth of the year.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, officers with the Kokomo Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of North Jay Street, where they located 50-year-old Anthony DeWayne Hardimon lying in the yard, a department media release noted.
Medics transported Hardimon to St. Vincent Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.
The case remains under investigation at this time, and anyone with any information is urged to contact Det. Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
