Police are investigating the attempted suicide of an inmate at the Howard County Jail after an incident on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office press release, the incident occurred in cell block 4B and involved inmate Kacey Michael Roadruck, 30, Kokomo, who was being held at the jail on a parole violation and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Correctional officers located Roadruck around 12:38 p.m. in his cell with a bed sheet tightly wrapped around his neck, the release stated, and the man was also unconscious and unresponsive.
Life saving measures, including CPR, were conducted until medics arrived on scene, the release noted, and Roadruck was then transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Kokomo before being airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.
Police did not release any more information regarding Roadruck’s condition, and the case is still under investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Indiana State Police.
