The Kokomo Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found battered and unresponsive at a residence Saturday morning on the city's north side.
According to a KPD media release, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Jay Street shortly after midnight on Saturday where they located the 50-year-old in the yard.
He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, the release noted.
Police have not released the man's identity at this time, and anyone with any information is urged to contact Det. Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
