Detectives with the Kokomo Police Department are now conducting what they are referring to as a murder investigation, after responding to a residence on the city's northeast side.
Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the residence in the 800 block of East Elm Street and located a male inside who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The male — identified as Sharman M. Pearson II, 42, of Kokomo, was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have made no arrests in the case, and they are urging anyone with additional information to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
