The Kokomo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery with shots fired that occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 300 block of North Berkley Road.
When police arrived on scene, they were met by the homeowner's friend, Austin Purnell, 24, of Kokomo, a KPD media release indicated.
Purnell told police that he was visiting his friend's residence when he was confronted by three armed black males, standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet tall and wearing masks, gloves and hoodies, the release stated.
According to the release, the men forced Purnell into the residence and took an undisclosed amount of money, phones and other personal items, police say
Purnell was able to then flee from the scene, and he told police that he heard several gunshots as he ran to find help, the release stated.
Police say no one was injured in the incident, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Jon Webster at 765-456-7233 or the KPD hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also anonymously contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.