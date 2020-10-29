A Kokomo man is facing preliminary charges related to attempted murder after police say he purposely shot at two individuals on the city's southside earlier this month.
Police also note that one of the targeted victims was just 11 years old.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release sent Thursday, Kevonte Tyler, 22, is facing two charges of attempted murder, both Level 1 felonies, two counts of criminal recklessness, both Level 6 felonies, and a single charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Level 5 felony, for his alleged role in the incident.
Around 7:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, police were called to the 1100 block of South Union Street in reference to shots fired, the release noted.
Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings, and witnesses stated that a male in a bronze or dark Kia fired gunshots at two people who were walking on the sidewalk.
Neither individual was injured during the shooting, and police have not released their identities.
Further investigation identified Tyler as the suspect in question, the release stated, and he was recently taken into custody without incident at a residence near Chicago, Illinois.
Tyler is currently being held at a jail in Illinois until his extradition to Howard County.
His arrest came as a result of a coordinated effort between KPD, the Indiana State Police, the Chicago Police Department and the FBI.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Sgt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
