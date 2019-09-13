A Kokomo man is facing two felony charges after police say he was threatening to shoot people.
Around 8 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 2600 block of Wynterpointe Court on the west side in reference to a man walking around his neighborhood carrying a “long gun,” a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office stated.
According to neighbors, the man — later identified as 68-year-old Joseph Nunes — had made previous threats against juveniles in the neighborhood, such as allegedly stating once that “it’s like Tijuana, Mexico out here. You never know if you are gonna get shot” and “not to walk through the neighborhood because you could get shot.”
Neighbors also told police that Nunes had openly talked about owning multiple firearms, court records stated. And on Aug. 24, Nunes, according to police, was warned for trespassing and threatening one of his neighbors.
Nunes was inside his residence when deputies arrived on scene, and, according to the affidavit, dispatch told deputies on scene that Nunes had called them and made threats to harm police should they come on his property.
Due to the nature of the incident and the fact that Nunes was inside his residence and not initially coming out, the SWAT unit was called in to assist at the scene, court records stated.
After several hours of negotiations and the subsequent use of tear gas, law enforcement was able to enter the residence, and Nunes was apprehended.
According to court records, Nunes is currently facing two Level 6 felony counts of intimidation.
Police did locate a pistol grip Remington 870 shotgun that was purchased on Sept. 11 after obtaining a warrant to search Nunes’ property.
Under Indiana’s red flag laws, the gun was confiscated and placed into evidence, the affidavit noted.
