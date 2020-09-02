State police say the wife of a 39-year-old Kokomo man turned over his drugs to officers after they got into an argument over his alleged drug use.
Police responded to the home at 1401 E. Virginia St. at around 7:20 p.m. Saturday on a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with a woman who said she and her husband, Matthew Chriswell, had gotten into an argument over his alleged illegal drug use.
The woman provided police with a plastic bag containing approximately 31 Xanax pills. She indicated the pills purportedly belonged to Chriswell, who had left the apartment.
Police later located Chriswell, who agreed to a consensual search of his person and backpack. During the search, police say they found an additional 15 prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Police say they also discovered a sock cap and three jewelry-type items that Chriswell had allegedly stolen earlier in the day from two separate stores at a local mall.
Chriswell was incarcerated at the Howard County jail to face charges of possession of a schedule IV narcotic, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia with a prior conviction, and possession of stolen property.
