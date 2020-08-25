A Kokomo man was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he left another man battered and unconscious Monday night on the city's north end.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Jesse W. McPeak, 36, is now facing a Level 3 felony charge of aggravated battery for his alleged role in the incident.
Around 11 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2300 block of North Apperson Way in reference to a male who had been battered, the release indicated.
Upon arrival, authorities located an unidentified 29-year-old male who was suffering from several injuries, and police note that he was transported to St. Vincent Kokomo and immediately flown to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment and evaluation.
His condition is unknown at this time.
Through further investigation — including witness testimony and evidence at the scene — police then identified McPeak as the alleged suspect in the incident, the release noted.
He is currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail, and his initial hearing is still pending.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
