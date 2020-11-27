Police say a deceased man who was located on the side of the roadway in eastern Howard County on Monday afternoon has since been ruled a victim of homicide.
According to an updated media release from the Howard County Sheriff's Office, authorities located the body of Christopher Leo Rucker, 27, Marion, lying near the intersection of 500 East and 100 North shortly after noon Monday.
Further investigation indicated that he had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven Seele ruled Rucker's death a homicide during an autopsy conducted on Tuesday at Community Howard Regional Health, the release noted.
The case continues to remain under investigation at this time, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the HCSO tip line at 765-614-3372 or by email at HCSOID@howardcountyin.gov.
