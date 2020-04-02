Arrests
Monday, 12:58 p.m., deputies arrested Hillary Ann Leeson, 27, Elwood, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 1:22 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Paul Ping, 40, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 5:50 p.m., deputies arrested Elizabeth M. Allen, 42, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Wayne Dewayne Anderson, 57, 1500 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:39 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Bradburn, 38, 1700 block of North Bell Street, in the 1900 block of South Goyer Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 5:45 p.m., officers arrested Justin Pressey, 24, unknown address, in the 1100 block of North McCann Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:53 a.m., deputies arrested Sara L. Hollins, 29, Gas City, on a warrant for failure to appear.
