Arrests
Monday, 11:11 a.m., deputies arrested Misty M. Phillips, 42, Bunker Hill, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Tuesday, 9:46 a.m., officers arrested Tyrail Hammond, 24, Indianapolis, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on a warrant for robbery.
Tuesday, 2:33 p.m., officers arrested Marlin Williams, 45, Millington, Tennessee, in the 2300 block of North Buckeye Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:29 p.m., officers arrested Michael Steele Jr., 34, 1300 block of East Murden Street, in the 1600 block of South Elizabeth Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 12:23 a.m., officers arrested Amber West, 33, 1500 block of East Barkdol Street, in the 1600 block of South Elizabeth Street, on a body attachment and charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:10 p.m., officers arrested Jason Yentes, 46, 200 block of East Ninth Street, Peru, on charges of residential entry and battery.
Wednesday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Maya L. Faulstich, 21, Elwood, on a Hamilton County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and visiting a common nuisance.
Wednesday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Angela L. Clabaugh, 39, Elwood, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance.
Wednesday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Cora L. Bannon, 27, Elwood, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance and violation of a local travel advisory.
