Arrests
Friday, 5:10 p.m., deputies arrested Hagen Ethan Graber, 18, Greentown, in Greentown, on a warrant for illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage.
Friday, 6:40 p.m., deputies arrested Tunisia Danya Douglas, 32, 1800 block of North Market Street, at the Howard County jail, on a court violation.
Friday, 10:19 p.m., deputies arrested William J. Kuss, 42, 900 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 700 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:57 a.m., deputies arrested Phillip A. Davis, 25, 2200 block of Avalon Court, in the area of Washington and Harrison streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:36 p.m., deputies arrested Wendy Sue Ellis, 37, 1000 block of West Park Avenue, in the area of Foster and Washington streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:56 p.m., deputies arrested Travionte Marcell Smith, 25, Indianapolis, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a hold for Marion County.
Sunday, 12:34 a.m., deputies arrested Kimberly Mae Hooper, 32, 1700 block of North Bell Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 1:57 a.m., deputies arrested Jessica Lynn Ward, 34, 300 block of North 50 West, in the area of Washington and North streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:46 p.m., deputies arrested Crystal Lynn Parsons, 34, Martinsville, in the area of 600 North and 00 East West, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:27 p.m., officers arrested Brevon Ellis, 23, 1000 block of East Havens Street, in the 5300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 9:21 p.m., officers arrested Simonne Gaskin, 30, 900 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Jefferson Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Damien Shutt, 21, 700 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the area of Apperson Way and Smith Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Gregory Malone, 36, 300 block of East Markland Avenue, in the 700 block of North Main Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:14 a.m., officers arrested Robert Jones, 43, 1100 block of East Monroe Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 12:19 a.m., officers arrested Andrea Saylor, 37, Denver, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a minor as a passenger and neglect of a dependent.
Tuesday, 7:30 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Johnson, 33, Kokomo, on a charge of failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:17 p.m., deputies arrested Tanis Lott, 67, 500 block of West Egypt Hill Drive, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 4:17 p.m., deputies arrested Gary Thomas, 54, 500 block of West Egypt Hill Drive, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 7:54 p.m., officers arrested Richard Streeter, 29, Bunker Hill, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 10:28 p.m., deputies arrested Shane Lawrence, 40, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Tuesday, 11:14 p.m., officers arrested Colton Costello, 29, Danville, Illinois, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 11:59 a.m., deputies arrested Ciera A. Drane, 22, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:59 a.m., deputies arrested Patrick H. Clark, 49, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
