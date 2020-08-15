Arrests
Wednesday, 12:53 a.m., deputies arrested Cynthia Delores Burch, 41, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Wednesday, 1:44 a.m., deputies arrested Jolene Rae Yard, 32, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2 a.m., deputies arrested Jordan Lee McCarty, 30, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:20 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Allen Hall, 47, 2200 block of North Armstrong Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:39 a.m., deputies arrested Keeshum Adarryll Woodard, 23, 900 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on three warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for false informing.
Wednesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Jerry Allen Jones, 38, Alexandria, at the HCJ, on a warrant for fraud on a financial institution.
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Robert J. Hudson, 42, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 11:05 a.m., officers arrested Melissa Davies, 51, 200 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 900 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for burglary.
Thursday, 4:21 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Scoles, 41, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 600 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief and a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 4:42 p.m., officers arrested Bradley Christopher, 61, 3200 block of Timber Valley Drive, in the 100 block of West 400 South, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 5:45 p.m., officers arrested Justin Scott, 39, 700 block of North Union Street, in the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue, on a Tippecanoe County warrant.
Thursday, 8:52 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Anderson, 49, 1400 block of North Delphos Street, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Maine, 34, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Union Street, on two Johnson County warrants.
Friday, 12:17 a.m., officers arrested Harry Young, 26, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 800 block of North Purdum Street, on two warrants for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and a warrant for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility-prior.
Friday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Johnson, 31, 200 block of North Forest Drive, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested Latina East, 38, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 400 block of South Apperson Way, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Friday, 2:34 a.m., officers arrested Sharman Pearson, 41, 800 block of East Broadway Street, in the 1300 block of South Waugh Street, on six Marion County warrants, two charges of invasion of privacy, both misdemeanors, and additional charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Wednesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph Hiles, 38, at the Westville Correctional Facility, on a court order.
Wednesday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Justin Penick, 28, Indianapolis, on charges of dealing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Wednesday, 6:37 p.m., officers arrested Robby Emery, 31, 4500 block of Paw Paw Pike, Peru, on a probation hold and charges of resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene.
Wednesday, 8:55 p.m., deputies arrested Destiny Morgan, 23, Galveston, on a violation of probation.
Wednesday, 9:17 p.m., officers arrested Steven Hann, 60, 4000 block of West 400 North, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 9:32 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Byerline, 24, 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on charges of possession of cocaine, dealing marijuana and obstruction of justice.
Thursday, midnight, officers arrested Michael Horn, 35, Kokomo, on a Grant County warrant and a Howard County warrant.
