Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 7:23 p.m., officers arrested Denishyidun Pearson, 40, Indianapolis, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Boone County warrant and charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested Byron Curry Jr., 29, 400 block of West Morgan Street, in the 1300 block of South Jay Street, on a warrant for pretrial violation.
Thursday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Mackenzie Nicholson, 18, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 500 block of Bradford Circle, on charges of false informing and property damage crash, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 11:56 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Daniels, 18, unknown address, in the 500 block of Bradford Circle, on charges of false informing, operating without ever obtaining a license and a property damage crash, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:21 p.m., officers arrested Arien Baxter, 28, 900 block of North Washington Street, in the 1500 block of Lindsay Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Saturday, 2:28 a.m., officers arrested Michael Shepard, 34, 1100 block of North Washington Street, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:07 a.m., officers arrested Eric Brookshire, 35, 3900 block of South 400 East, in the area of North Street and Indiana 931, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:26 a.m., officers arrested Kristen Mott, 22, unknown address, in the area of South Main Street and East Markland Avenue, on a Johnson County warrant and a warrant for non-compliance, as well as charges of possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine and deception, all Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 3:34 a.m., officers arrested Adam Nelson, 51, 600 block of South Union Street, in the area of Main Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 4:36 a.m., officers arrested Justin Woodward, 41, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, at an unknown location, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5 a.m., officers arrested Dvonta Jones, 23, 900 block of East Firmin Street, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:11 a.m., officers arrested Kenneth Mohler, 39, 500 block of North Webster Street, in the 1200 block of West Jackson Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:13 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Tyson, 35, 700 block of North Dixon Road, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6 p.m., officers arrested Kurtis Kennedy, 30, 6300 block of West 300 North, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Darrel Morris, 56, 100 block of East Morgan Street, in the area of Morgan Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 10:07 p.m., officers arrested Michael Estep, 49, unknown address, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for theft.
Saturday, 11:23 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Martin, 27, 2100 block of South 300 East, in the 300 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for leaving the scene of a crime.
Saturday, 11:32 p.m., officers arrested Bobbi Mull, 45, Chalmers, in the area of Morgan and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:02 a.m., officers arrested Adriane Burr, 33, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of altered gun identification, a Level 5 felony, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, and marijuana cultivation, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Donovan Ash, 19, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Washington Street and Lincoln Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 2:14 a.m., officers arrested Lanoshia Clark, 36, 1400 block of North LaFountain Street, in the area of 50 West and 300 South, on charges of operating while intoxicated and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:24 a.m., officers arrested James Junior, 39, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on charges of driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:11 a.m., officers arrested Vandreil Simmons, 30, Chicago, Illinois, in the area of Center Road and Cartwright Drive, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:10 a.m., officers arrested David Hufford, 50, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and inhaling toxic vapors, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:06 p.m., officers arrested Kurtis Kennedy, 30, 6300 block of West 300 North, in the 800 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Cassandra Churchill, 24, 900 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Locke Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 12:32 a.m., officers arrested Dustin Shively, 41, Galveston, in the 400 block of West Taylor Street, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 12:55 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Paulson, 39, 12900 block of South Maple Lawn Drive, in the 400 block of West Taylor Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and invasion of privacy, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 1:35 a.m., officers arrested Michael Shepard, 34, 1100 block of North Washington Street, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, Dec. 23, deputies arrested Terry L. Shuck, 49, Kempton, on charges of child exploitation, child solicitation, child molest, sexual misconduct with a minor and vicarious sexual gratification.
Thursday, 2:44 a.m., deputies arrested Donald G. Moss, 30, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more, operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Friday, 8:34 p.m., officers arrested William A. Messenger, 21, South Bend, on charges of identity deception and providing a false identity statement.
Sunday, 12:05 p.m., officers arrested Connor A. Jones, 27, Noblesville, on charges of intimidation, vandalism of property and invasion of privacy.
