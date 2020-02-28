Arrests
Tuesday, 7:25 a.m., deputies arrested Jaime Andrew Travis, 33, homeless, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for two counts of confinement, a warrant for two counts of battery, a warrant for two counts of aggravated battery and a warrant for two counts of criminal recklessness.
Tuesday, 8:45 a.m., deputies arrested Samuel Buchanon, 35, in the 2800 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of 300 North and 00 East West, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:46 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Andrew Tucker, 42, 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on two warrants for bond revocation.
Tuesday, 2:54 p.m., deputies arrested Heather L. Sheagley, 46, 4200 block of West 100 North, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 9:11 p.m., deputies arrested Tara Nacole Lewis, 32, homeless, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 9:16 p.m., deputies arrested Austin James Vanwinkle, 22, 1100 block of South Washington Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 9:38 p.m., deputies arrested Rachel Rene Smith, 34, Sheridan, in the area of Markland Avenue and Reed Road, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:42 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Maine, 33, Tipton, in the 3800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for non-compliance and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 8:58 a.m., officers arrested Brian Catt, 38, 1100 block of East Wheeler Street, in the 700 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:47 a.m., officers arrested Jeffery Smith, 50, 900 block of North Main Street, in the area of Buckeye and Elm streets, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a warrant for escape, a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Wednesday, 11:29 a.m., officers arrested a 12-year-old male, in the 900 block of North Armstrong Street, on a charge of truancy, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:14 p.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Sheagley, 27, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 600 block of East Mulberry Street, on a charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 7:26 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, in the 1600 block of East Wheeler Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:50 p.m., officers arrested Raymond Wilcox, 38, 1200 block of East Taylor Street, in the 700 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested Kain Burthay, 27, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 700 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for two counts of theft, a warrant for two counts of counterfeiting, a warrant for two counts of false informing and a warrant for escape.
Thursday, 2:13 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Duke, 33, 600 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1500 block of East Jefferson Street, on a warrant for possession of a look-a-like and charges of robbery, a Level 5 felony, battery, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:56 a.m., officers arrested Taylor Johnson, 26, 2400 block of North Union Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 3:36 a.m., officers arrested Trae Bline, 25, 2400 block of North Union Street, in the 500 block of East Gerhart Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.