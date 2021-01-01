Arrests
Wednesday, 3:13 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Spence, 42, 2700 block of North Delphos Street, in the 1200 block of South Locke Street, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:05 p.m., officers arrested Randy Yard II, 39, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:52 p.m., officers arrested Heidi Otiker, 38, 1500 block of Belvedere Drive, at the same location, on charges of assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Dwayne Perrigen, 31, 800 block of Harvest Drive, in the 1500 block of Belvedere Drive, on a Marion County warrant.
Wednesday, 10:17 p.m., officers arrested Adonis Doster, 28, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:44 p.m., officers arrested Andre Peoples, 33, 1200 block of Imperial Drive, in the 1200 block of Imperial Drive, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, property damage crash, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Steven Barnett, 25, Peru, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, theft, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Logan Allen, 26, Indianapolis, in the 2000 block of South Reed Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated and endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 2:43 a.m., officers arrested Stephen Travis III, 37, 2000 block of Goyer Road, in the area of North Locke and East Richmond streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:24 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Martin, 29, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and deception, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:28 a.m., officers arrested Andrea Klein, 28, 900 block of East North Street, in the 400 block of Morgan Street, on a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:27 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy T. Hall, 42, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
