Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 12:51 p.m., officers arrested Joel Grainger, 36, 200 block of North Berkley Road, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:31 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Yard, 28, Greentown, in the area of North Indiana Avenue and West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:54 p.m., officers arrested Kevin King, 40, 800 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Jefferson and Main streets, on a charge of operating without obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:43 a.m., officers arrested Gage Barnett, 29, 800 block of Rainbow Circle, in the area of North Courtland Avenue and North Davis Road, on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and being a habitual traffic violator, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 3:16 a.m., officers arrested Michelle Lawless, 36, 1600 block of West Broadway Court, in the area of Ohio and Richmond streets, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:17 a.m., officers arrested Kenneth Huntsman, 28, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of South LaFountain and East Hoffer streets, on an Elkhart County warrant and a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Bradley Thomas, 27, 2100 block of South 300 East, in the area of 300 East, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 11:54 p.m., officers arrested Leonard Sims, 40, 900 block of North Bell Street, in the 1100 block of North Indiana Avenue, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Dariel Jones, 38, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the area of South Washington Street and West Markland Avenue, on two warrants for driving while suspended and a charge of possession of a firearm by a violent felon, a Level 4 felony.
Sunday, 2:41 a.m., officers arrested Briana Riddle, 28, Indianapolis, in the area of Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a scheduled drug, reckless driving, driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 10:55 a.m., officers arrested Kira Faulkner, 38, 2500 block of South 700 West, in the 1700 block of East Havens Street, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 4:48 p.m., officers arrested Brady Lange, 19, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for auto theft and a warrant for escape, as well as a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 7:39 p.m., officers arrested Isi Harmon, 39, 900 block of North Armstrong Street, in the 900 block of North Armstrong Street, on charges of intimidation by extortion or blackmail, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:01 p.m., officers arrested Kambir Singh, 25, 1900 block of South Park Road, at the same location, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:57 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Bammerlin, 37, Greentown, in the 400 block of East Center Road, on charges of false informing, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 11:49 p.m., officers arrested Nicole Connolly, 38, 1700 block of North Morrison Street, in the 400 block of East North Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:57 p.m., officers arrested Gary Bratton, 25, 1200 block of South Washington Street, in the 400 block of East North Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances and paraphernalia, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:58 p.m., officers arrested Izjohn Trice, 24, 1000 block of South Washington Street, in the 400 block of East North Street, on a warrant for escape, a warrant for theft, a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for resisting law enforcement, as well as charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Robert Hiles, 54, unknown address, Peru, on charges of possession of a synthetic and public intoxication.
Saturday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Steven Raber, 33, 70 block of Ewing Street, Peru, on charges of invasion of privacy, domestic battery, strangulation and interfering with 911.
Saturday, 12:42 a.m., officers arrested Stephanie Matthews, 35, Kokomo, on charges of domestic battery and interfering with 911.
Saturday, 6:36 p.m., officers arrested Delonte Walker, 28, Kokomo, on a charge of interference with custody.
Saturday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Tasara Smith, 19, Kokomo, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday 3 a.m., officers Dayton Hopper, 19, 400 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and minor consumption.
Sunday, 2:55 p.m., deputies arrested Carrie Maxwell, 28, Macy, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating a vehicle with a scheduled/controlled substance and operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 4:33 p.m., officers arrested Bradley C. Ashby, 36, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 8:50 p.m., deputies arrested Gerald G. Strother, 38, Sharpsville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 6:38 p.m., deputies arrested Shelby N. Bousman, 22, Peru, on a Miami County warrant and operating without ever obtaining a license.
