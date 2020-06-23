Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 4:21 p.m., officers arrested Dalton Robinson, 25, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:47 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Moss, 39, 600 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 700 block of South Armstrong Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:36 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Waters, 30, Russiaville, in the area of Delphos and Firmin streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:33 a.m., officers arrested Jared M. Deck, 30, 300 block of East Taylor Street, in the 500 block of Washington Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 4:56 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Lanning, 42, 500 block of North Washington Street, in the 700 block of South Elizabeth Street, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 11:29 a.m., officers arrested Dawn Estep, 46, 1400 block of North Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Saturday, 11:43 a.m., officers arrested Larry Edwards, 65, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 1400 block of North Market Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:06 p.m., officers arrested Niki Marine, 30, 600 block of Bradford Street, in the area of Murden and Ohio streets, on a warrant for battery against an officer.
Saturday, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Dewan Nix, 40, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, on two charges of operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Jaquan Willis, 22, 1600 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on charges of battery, a Level 3 felony, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:25 a.m., officers arrested Williams Paul, 39, 2400 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of North and Locke streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and hit/skip, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:37 p.m., officers arrested Harry L. Young, 59, 900 block of North Purdum Street, in the 700 block of East Broadway Street, on two warrants for public intoxication.
Sunday, 6:28 p.m., officers arrested Nicolas Fraschetti, 30, 400 block of West Lincoln Road, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Kimberly McCurtain, 47, 300 block of South 00 East West, at the same location, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:19 p.m., officers arrested Parker Dishner, 19, 500 block of Meadow Drive, in the 2400 block of North Davis Road, on charges of a minor in possession of alcohol and hit/skip, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 12:31 a.m., officers arrested Kayla Carmack, 25, 1700 block of North Market Street, in the 1000 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for visiting a common nuisance and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 2:18 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel R. Benitez, 39, Marion, on charges of operating while intoxicated causing endangerment and operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, noon, officers arrested Tammy L. Burger, 46, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 5:47 p.m., officers arrested Caleb A. Strong, 22, Sheridan, on charges of domestic battery against a child, domestic battery in the presence of a child, battery and intimidation.
Sunday, 6 p.m., officers arrested Jacob W. Sayers, 22, Tipton, on charges of domestic battery against a child and battery.
