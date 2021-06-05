Howard County
Thursday, 9:52 p.m., deputies arrested Robin Prince, 37, Logansport, on a Class A misdemeanor battery, Level 5 felony robbery and Class A misdemeanor interfering in the reporting of a crime.
Thursday, 10:28 p.m., deputies arrested Jadyn Middleton, 18, 2700 block of North Apperson Way, on two warrants.
Thursday, 11:24 p.m. deputies arrested Amber Lay, 44, 1900 block of Markland Avenue, on a warrant.
Friday, 2:29 a.m., deputies arrested Toby Neal, 22, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, on a Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and a Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 4:40 a.m., deputies arrested Kiley Burton, 22, 900 block of South Waugh Street, on a Level 6 felony battery.
Miami County
Tuesday, 7:35 p.m., deputies arrested Chavon Vann, 38, 4000 block of Byram Avenue, Indianapolis, on a failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9:20 a.m., deputies arrested Kalob Ross, 24, 7400 block of South Etna Road, Lafontaine, on a failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:15 a.m., deputies Robert Greer, 27, 35000 block of Altus Court, Peru, on three counts of Level 6 felony check deception.
Wednesday, 10:13 p.m., deputies arrested Tara Rader, 31, 1100 block of SR-124, Peru, on a Class B misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Barrett, 25, 1200 block of East County Road 650 South, on a failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:37 p.m., deputies arrested Dayton Erickson, 25, 3100 block of South Strawton Pike, Peru, on a habitual traffic violator, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 5:55 p.m., deputies arrested Randy Warner, 26, homeless, on a possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Lautzenheiser, 33, 1500 block of East 34th Street, Marion, on a Class B misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Friday, 12 a.m., deputies arrested James Evans, 35, 3100 block of South Taft Avenue, Indianapolis, on possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, 12 a.m., deputies arrested Erin Steinsberger, 37, 3100 block of South Taft Avenue, Indianapolis, on operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a legend drug.
Tipton County
Thursday, 10:58 a.m., deputies arrested Dakota K. Gee, 33, Kokomo, on a warrant for burglary and theft between $750 and $50,000.
Thursday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Luke A. Banner, 25, Windfall, on a violation of probation.
