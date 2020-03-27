Arrests
Wednesday, 5:24 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Shue, 35, 5600 block of Wigwam Court, in the area of Bell and Elm streets, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug and charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:18 p.m., officers arrested Everett Johnson Jr., 51, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, at the same location, on three warrants for theft and a warrant for criminal trespass.
Wednesday, 7:48 p.m., officers arrested Ivan Scianni, 39, 600 block of James Drive, in the area of Washington and Boulevard streets, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:47 p.m., officers arrested Alexzander Castillo, 20, 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested Roger Rice, 50, unknown address, in the 1700 block of Gleneagles Drive, on charges of intimidation and domestic battery, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Hodges, 31, 5600 block of Longbow Drive, in the 2800 block of Amberwood Place, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:21 p.m., deputies arrested Wesley M. Everling, 38, Sharpsville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.