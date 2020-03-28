Arrests
Tuesday, 12:20 a.m., deputies arrested John Michael Maher, 35, 4600 block of East 250 North, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 4:40 a.m., deputies arrested Jadon John Halupa, 29, 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Union Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:49 p.m., deputies arrested Jordann Leigh Reed, 29, 1700 block of North Philips Street, in the 900 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for contempt of court and a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 5:33 p.m., deputies arrested Scott Allen Parks, 36, 1000 block of East Gerhart Street, in the area of 600 East and 200 South, on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 2:36 a.m, deputies arrested David Owen Ditmore, 43, 100 block of South Forest Drive, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 2:44 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph M. Bogue, 28, 1800 block of North Waugh Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11 p.m., deputies arrested Mason Bowen, 30, Peru, in the area of Reed Road and Carter Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:55 a.m., officers arrested Mary Balsbaugh, 66, 1800 block of West Judson Road, in the 2000 block of West Judson Road, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:45 a.m., officers arrested Tyson Deckard, 31, 1200 block of West Madison Street, in the 700 block of South Market Street, on a warrant for dealing cocaine.
Thursday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Rodney Killebrew II, 39, 1800 block of North Jay Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jessie Allen, 30, unknown address, Peru, on a violation of community corrections.
Thursday, 6:56 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Studabaker, 22, Center, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
