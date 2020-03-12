Arrests
Monday, 12:30 a.m., deputies arrested Andre Maurice Missig, 38, 3800 block of East 250 North, on a charge of violation of driving conditions, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:52 a.m., deputies arrested Kristin M. Mott, 32, 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 2:52 a.m., deputies arrested Tabitha Suzanne Smith, 29, 600 block of South Main Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on charges of false informing and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Debra L. Sisson, 66, Logansport, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for conversion.
Monday, 7:36 p.m., deputies arrested Maurice Bell, 19, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:09 p.m., deputies arrested Clarence James Banks, 29, Chicago, Illinois, in the area of Park Road and Washington Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:50 p.m., deputies arrested Gavynn M. Musall, 23, 600 block of East 1400 South, in the area of Plate Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and invasion of privacy, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 10:22 p.m., deputies arrested Celesta J. Frazier, 60, 1600 block of South Market Street, in the area of Union and Wheeler streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., officers arrested William Shuck, 32, 300 block of North Purdum Street, in the 1000 block of South Webster Street, on charges of driving while suspended and leaving the scene of an accident, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Camron Valenci, 20, 600 block of Southlea Drive, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 6:08 p.m., officers arrested Christopher McGee, 27, 500 block of Bradford Circle, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:55 p.m., officers arrested Ivan Rosas Nieto, 32, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 800 block of Belvedere Drive, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:47 p.m., officers arrested Philapy James, 37, unknown address, in the area of North and Ohio streets, on a Tipton County warrant for harassment by telephone and a warrant for attachment.
Wednesday, 1:22 a.m., officers arrested Demitri Taylor, 27, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:52 a.m., officers arrested Cary Lawson, 55, 3500 block of North 00 East West, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
