Arrests
Monday, 11:42 a.m., deputies arrested Darneil Edward Kinney, 35, 900 block of South Locke Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Dontaye L. Davis, 27, 4900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 12:37 p.m., deputies arrested Christian M. Dickey, 28, 1800 block of South Washington Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance with in-home detention.
Monday, 11:47 p.m., deputies arrested David Owen Ditmore, 43, 100 block of South Forest Drive, at the same location, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Mikel Ringley, 29, 3100 block of Darwin Lane, in the area of Bell and North streets, on a warrant for invasion of privacy, a warrant for conversion and a warrant for domestic battery.
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:05 p.m., deputies arrested Dezirae M. Owen, 26, Frankfort, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, neglect of a dependent, possession of a legend drug, obstruction of justice and trafficking with an inmate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.