Arrests
Wednesday, 1:52 a.m., deputies arrested David Lawrence Ivory, 60, homeless, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on charges of providing a false identity statement and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 4:30 a.m., deputies arrested Dontaye Lorenzo David, 27, 4900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for battery against a public safety official.
Wednesday, 4:34 a.m., deputies arrested Justin Michael Shuck, 36, 1400 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 4:38 a.m., deputies arrested Treyshon Derrick Lamont Banks, 23, 900 block of East Elm Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Chadwick Roberts, 40, 1700 block of North Leeds Street, in the 1800 block of North Wabash Avenue, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of a scheduled substance and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Randall Alan Harner, 41, 700 block of South McCann Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Wednesday, 10:49 a.m., deputies arrested Raymond Paul Wilcox, 38, 1000 block of South Wabash Avenue, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:08 a.m., deputies arrested Kyla R. Kirby, 23, 1000 block of East Richmond Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for attachment.
Wednesday, 11:14 a.m., deputies arrested Lakina Reeann Tyler, 27, 900 block of South Union Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Derek Herrell, 34, Galveston, in Galveston, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:26 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Neal Phillips, 37, Lebanon, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:28 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Donald Lacluyse, 34, 200 block of Devonshire Drive, on a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Ray Long, 23, 300 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a hold for Miami County.
Wednesday, 3:55 p.m., deputies arrested Lauren Ellise Fisher, 20, Sweetser, at the HCSD, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Wednesday, 4:55 p.m., deputies arrested Dallas A. Williams, 24, Logansport, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 4:55 p.m., deputies arrested Emily A. Luckey, 36, Tipton, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:22 p.m., deputies arrested Destiny Williams, 21, 900 block of Rainbow Circle, in the area of Dixon Road and Boulevard Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:49 a.m., officers arrested Jamier Pringle, 25, 200 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on a Kosciusko County warrant for failure to appear and a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 12:34 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Roper, 35, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 2200 block of South Dixon Road, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Max Arvin, 41, 2100 block of South 300 East, in the 1600 block of East Jefferson Street, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 6:21 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Swygert, 21, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, in the 200 block of Rainbow Circle, on a warrant for official misconduct and a warrant for trafficking with an inmate.
Thefts
Thursday, 4:07 p.m., the theft of a red, white and blue Snap-On power washer, valued at $150, and a DeWalt sawzall, valued at $130, was reported in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street.
Miami County
Thursday, 9:27 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler Backus, 22, 300 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation and two warrants for failure to appear, as well as charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
Thursday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Dakota Rose, 27, 200 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Thursday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Levi Snyder, 25, 100 block of South Fremont Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Thursday, 5:47 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Cass, 43, 2000 block of Shaw Avenue, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Thursday, 6:35 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah Keefer, 29, Fort Wayne, on a warrant for failure to appear and driving while suspended.
Thursday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Miller, 47, 10 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 8:35 p.m., deputies arrested James Levier, 22, 20 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation, a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a probation hold.
Wednesday, 5:52 p.m., officers arrested Michael S. Bloyd, 54, Elwood, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 10:19 a.m., deputies arrested James S. Philapy Jr., 37, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 12:43 p.m., deputies arrested Michael K. Leisure, 48, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
