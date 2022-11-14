Arrests
Wednesday, 2:44 p.m., officers arrested Griffin Townsend, 18, 1700 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:24 p.m., officers arrested Leona Baker, 43, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:28 p.m., officers arrested Mark Ferguson, 59, 2800 block of Amberwood Place, at the same location, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Allen, 21, unknown address, in the 1200 block of South Main Street, on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:21 a.m., officers arrested Juan Espinoza III, 48, 700 block of Highland Springs Court, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:49 a.m., officers arrested Vincent Summers, 43, 1200 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on charges of dealing cocaine, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, Nov. 5, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Bessie Matthews, 30, Chicago, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, Nov. 5, 3:01 p.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel Baston, 38, Macy, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Saturday, Nov. 5, 4:10 p.m., officers arrested Bryan Siblisk, 41, 50 block of North Fremont Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, Nov. 5, 4:28 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle West, 26, Denver, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, Nov. 6, 7:57 p.m., officers arrested Lloyd Miller, 47, 100 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on three warrants for failure to appear and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, Nov. 7, 10:04 a.m., deputies arrested Candice Peirce, 20, 100 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, Nov. 7, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Heath Farthing, 49, 60 block of Ewing Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, Nov. 7, 12:20 p.m., officers arrested Gabriel Tressel, 19, 600 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on charges of intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
Monday, Nov. 7, 4:52 p.m., deputies arrested James Marshal, 37, Macy, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Jacquel Walker, 26, Fort Wayne, on a parole violation.
Monday, Nov. 7, 9:47 p.m., deputies arrested John Tran, 28, Avon, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
Monday, Nov. 7, 11:08 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Shockey, 61, 600 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for probation violation and charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Chism, 37, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Troy Horn, 55, Walton, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 4:21 a.m., officers arrested Kayla Stanley, 31, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant and charges of possession of a lookalike substance and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 8:20 a.m., deputies arrested Antur Little, 22, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 12:42 p.m., officers arrested James Moss, 50, homeless, on two unknown warrants and a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 8:06 p.m., officers arrested James Hann, 52, 300 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
