Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:05 a.m., deputies arrested James A Woodard, 57, 100 block of N. Buckeye Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:04 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary Alexande Burkhead, 35, 500 block of E Harrison Street, at the Howard County Courthouse two warrants for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 12:57 p.m., deputies arrested Teighlor Sara Jane Trine, 28, 500 block of Indiana Street at the same address, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 12:42 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Calemme Cass, 44, Peru, at the intersection of 400 N/600 E, on charges of driving a motor vehicle while suspended, a class A misdemeanor.
Tuesday 3:03 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Edward Heath, 29, 1000 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the Howard County Jail on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:06 p.m., deputies arrested Delvon Jones, 21, Marion, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a hold for Grant County.
Tuesday, 4:13 p.m., deputies arrested Corey Scott Whitehead, 31, area of 4900 block of East 50 North, at the same location, on a warrant for burglary.
Tuesday, 4:24 p.m., deputies arrested Jon Scott Whitehead, 57, of the 4900 block of East 50 North, at the same location, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia for a controlled substance.
Tuesday, 6:00 p.m., deputies arrested Devon Seals, 18, 2500 block of Balmoral Boulevard, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 8:48 p.m., deputies arrested Marquis O Reser, 30, Russiaville, at the same location, on a warrant of nonsupport of a dependent child.
Tuesday, 8:48 p.m., deputies arrested Mary Dennis, 40, Russiaville, at the same location on a hold for Grant County and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:54 p.m., deputies arrested Cassandra Shepard, 38, 4300 block of North 300 West, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 5:15 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Burkhead, 35, 500 block of East Harrison Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for escape work release.
Wednesday, 7:57 p.m., deputies arrested Daryl Logan, 34, homeless, in the 400 block of East Walnut Street, on charges of battery of a police officer, a class 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a class 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:40 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Patton, 42, 900 block of North Wabash Street, in the 1100 block of West Monroe Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Wednesday, 10:42 p.m., deputies arrested Jurtis Kennedy, 30, 6300 block of West 300 North, in the 100 block of North Union Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a class B misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:23 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathon Thompson, 28, Winamac, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of public intoxication by alcohol, a class B misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:56 a.m., deputies arrested Patty Thatcher, 47, 400 Ruddell Drive, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery in presence of a child and confinement, both class 6 felonies.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:43 a.m., deputies arrested James D. Puckett, 60, Monticello, for operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Wednesday, 11:47 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel Morales, 30, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.