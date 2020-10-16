Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:48 a.m., Howard County Sheriff deputies arrested Garrett Michael Coop, 23, 1400 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia of a controlled substance, a class C misdemeanor and a warrant for fraud on a financial institution.
Wednesday, 3:05 a.m., deputies arrested Chynna D. McDonald, 26, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, at the intersection of Hoffer Road and Reed Road, on charges of driving while suspended, a class A misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:33 a.m., deputies arrested Erin Le Reigh Henson, 27, 700 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Garry Valmon, 29, 2100 block of N. Reed Road, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for fraud and on a hold for Hendricks County.
Wednesday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Jenkins, 32, 2400 block of North Jay Street, in the 1600 block of West North Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:23 p.m., deputies arrested Stephen Brent King, 42, Russiaville, at the same location, on a warrant for attachment.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:10 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Barnes, 42, 5500 block of North 100 East, Peru, on a warrant from Howard County.
Tuesday, 1:08 a.m., deputies arrested Patricia Leazenby, 45, 1300 Block of Donaldson Avenue, Peru, for possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 3:57 p.m., deputies arrested Shelly Right, 46, Rochester, on charges of violation of community correction.
Wednesday, 5:50 p.m., deputies arrested Randall Craig, 30, Wabash, on charges of possession of meth, possession of narcotics and possession of a syringe.
Thursday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Ruben Rosales, 26, Pendleton Correctional Facility, on a court order.
Thursday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Sharon McCumber, 500 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on charges of sexual misconduct.
Thursday, 2:00 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Keefer, 31, 1600 block of North State Road 19, Peru, on charges of theft.
Thursday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Dillon Levier, 23, 20 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a court order.
Thursday, 4:06 p.m., deputies arrested Charles Summers, 29, 300 block of W. State Road 218, on four warrants for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:59 p.m., deputies arrested Veronica Hicks, 26, 300 block of West Main Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 7:46 p.m., deputies arrested Donald Ingle, 29, Converse, on charges of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Khaley Hamm, 31, Logansport, on a re-arrest warrant.
Thursday, 11:58, p.m., deputies arrested Lois Golitko, 55, 60 block of South Broadway, Peru, on charges of battery with bodily injury.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:04 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan T. Johnston, 37, Tipton for OWI PTR
Thursday, 7:11 deputies arrested Trina R. Mahaney, 51, Tipton, for domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Friday, 8:29 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler J. Tinder, 26, Kokomo, resisting law enforcement, residential entry, criminal trespass, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, and two Howard County warrants.
