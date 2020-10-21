Arrests
Thursday, 3:04 a.m. deputies arrested Amber Maureen Cottrell, 36, 300 block of East Broadway Street, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:04 a.m., deputies arrested Nathan N. Linn, 33, 900 block East Broadway Street, at the same location, on charges of assisting a criminal.
Thursday, 8:56 a.m., deputies arrested Isaiah Edwin Hancock, 20, 400 block of South Wabash Street, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 9:36 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Johnson, 49, 700 block of South Webster Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for contempt.
Thursday, 9:54 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Miller Barnes, 42, 2200 block of North Ohio Street, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 7:33 p.m., deputies arrested Tyson Robinson, 46, Greentown, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery.
Thursday, 9:00 p.m., deputies arrested Gary T. Hensley, 49, Tipton, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for attachment.
Thursday, 9:00 p.m., deputies arrested Misty M. Hensley, 45, Tipton, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for attachment.
Friday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Adam Glen Moss, 28, 500 block of West Walnut Street, at the Howard County jail, on a court violation.
Friday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Jason A. Smith, 41, 1200 block of North Philips Street, at the Howard County jail, on a court violation.
Friday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Jackie Lee Wingard, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the Howard County jail, on non compliance.
Friday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan Lee Turner, 700 block of South Brandon Street, at the Howard County jail, on misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and felony unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Richard A. Hartung, 500 block of Brave Court, at the Howard County jail, on misdemeanor invasion of privacy, violating a protective order.
Friday, 9:45 a.m. deputies arrested Chelsea M. Roach, 1100 block of East Wheeler Street, at the same location, for driving a motor vehicle while suspended, prior.
Friday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Ford, 42, 1200 block of North Wabash Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland, on a warrant for dealing in a look-a-like substance.
Friday, 3:47 p.m., deputies arrested Ethan Pyles, 20, 1200 block of East Firmin Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Friday, 3:54 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Carter, 36, 300 block of West 400 South, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing meth.
Saturday, 12:18 a.m., deputies arrested Kaitlyn Goble, 22, 300 block of West North Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue on a warrant for theft.
Saturday, 1:57 a.m., deputies arrested William Cook, 27, 800 block of East Lincoln Road, at the intersection of North Ohio Street and East Sycamore Street, on charges of operating a vehicle with blood-alcohol level of .15 or more.
Saturday, 2:20 a.m., deputies arrested Parion Martin, 25, 3400 block of Lindsay, Logansport, at the intersection of Reed Road and Southway Boulevard, on possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
Saturday, 3:36 a.m., deputies arrested Taylor Denise Murphy, 26, 800 block of East Hoffer St., at the intersection of Reed Road and Savoy Drive, on misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Saturday, 4:14 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Goolsby, 39, 5500 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and a warrant for operating a vehicle without obtaining license.
Saturday, 4:26 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Power, 30, 500 block of West Payton Street, Greentown, at the same location, on level 6 felony criminal recklessness.
Saturday, 5:24 p.m., deputies arrested Xavier Hamlin, 23, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 2500 block of Apperson Way, on a warrant for non compliance.
Saturday, 6:10 p.m., deputies arrested Char-Michael Williams Jr., 25, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 400 block of East Madison Street, on charges of possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 7:31 p.m., deputies arrested Kendrick Phillips, 30, 200 block of East Harrison Street, at the intersection of East Barkdol Street and North Purdum Street, on a warrant for aggravated battery.
Saturday, 9:40 p.m., deputies arrested Paul Binns, 58, 400 Block of North Webster Street, at the intersection of Apperson Way and East North Street on charges of operating with a controlled substance in body.
Saturday, deputies arrested James S. Perry, 24, 2100 block of Long Mark Court, at the intersection of Reed Road and Mayfair Drive, for driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Sunday, 12:27 a.m., deputies arrested Devante Love, 29, 400 block of East Richmond Street, at the same location, on charges of criminal trespass.
Sunday, 4:26 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Jones, 34, 600 block of North Union Street, in the 1100 block of East North Street, on charges of theft, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle and public intoxication by alcohol.
Sunday, 6:11 p.m., deputies arrested Shemi Newsom, 29, Marion, at the intersection of Cadillac and Mohr, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of a crash – property damage.
Sunday, 6:19 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Ross, Marion, 23, Marion, at the intersection of Cadillac and Mohr, on charges of leaving the scene of a crash – property damage.
Sunday, 8:02 p.m., deputies arrested Ashleigh Harmon, 36, in the 900 block of North Armstrong Street, on charges of domestic battery.
Monday, 4:17 a.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Bradburn, 38, 1700 block of North Bell Street, in the 2800 block of Reed Road, on a warrant from Grant County.
Monday, 11:37 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Main, 34, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the 2200 block of West Sycamore, for unlawful use of a 911 service, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:41 p.m., deputies arrested Anyah Nieto, 19, 1100 block of North Armstrong Street, in the 3000 block of South Webster, on level 6 felony criminal recklessness, and misdemeanor possession of a handgun without permit and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 8:42 p.m., deputies arrested Alex Burnett, 24, 2400 block of Baxter Road, at the intersection of LafFountain and Firmin Streets, on Level 6 felony possession of syringe and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 1:10 a.m., deputies arrested Howard Slusher, 55, 1500 block of East Barkdol Street, in the 2300 block of North Armstrong Road, on level 5 felony habitual traffic violator.
Tuesday, 1:52 a.m., deputies arrested Gregory Malone, 37, 300 block of East Markland Avenue,
Tuesday, 3:43 a.m., deputies arrested Kody Lewis, 27. Indianapolis, at the intersection of LaFountain Street and Reed Road, on felon in possession of a firearm, a level 6 felony and misdemeanor public intoxication and never obtaining a license.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 10:12 a.m., deputies arrested Derrick M. Ogden, 34, Tipton, for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. No Bond.
Friday, 12:36 p.m., deputies arrested Kylee N. Watts, 37, Alexandria, violation of in home detention. Not eligible for PTR.
Sunday, 2:24 a.m., deputies arrested Daiquan L. Haith, 28, Kokomo, OWI and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license. Not eligible for PTR.
Sunday, 1:28 p.m., deputies arrested Demarcus T. Verse, 45, South Bend, for reckless driving at unreasonable speed and invasion of privacy. Not eligible for PTR.
Sunday, 6:42 p.m., deputies arrested Derek R. Hill, 37, Tipton, on a bench warrant for violating recognizance status. No bond.
Miami County
Oct. 13, 12:10 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Barnes, 42, 5500 block of County Road North 100 East, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Oct. 13, 1:08 a.m., deputies arrested Patricia Leazenby, 45, 1300 block of Donaldson Avenue, Peru, on possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a syringe.
Oct. 14, 3:57 p.m., deputies arrested Shelly Wright, 46, 500 block of East Wabash Street, Wabash, on a violation of community corrections.
Oct. 14, 5:50 p.m., deputies arrested Randall Craig, 30, 500 block of East Wabash Street, Wabash, on possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic and possession of a syringe.
Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Ruben Rosales, 25, Pendleton Correctional Facility, on a court order.
Oct. 15, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Sharon McCumber, 30, 500 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on charges of sexual misconduct with a service provider.
Oct. 15, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Keefer, 31, 1600 block of North Indiana 19, Peru, on misdemeanor theft.
Oct. 15, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Dillon Levier, 23, first block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a court order.
Oct. 15, 4:06 p.m., deputies arrested Charles Summers, 29, 300 block of West Indiana 218, Peru, on a warrant from Howard County Sheriff’s Department.
Oct. 15, 4:06 p.m., deputies arrested Veronica Hicks, 26, 300 block of West Indiana 218, Peru, on a warrant from Mongosa Police Department.
Oct. 15, 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Khaley Hamm, 31, on a warrant out of Clothier County Sheriff’s Department.
Oct. 15, 7:46 p.m., deputies arrested Donald Ingle, 29, 700 block of East Wabash Street, Converse, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Oct. 15, 11:58 p.m., deputies arrested Lois Golitko, 55, first block of South Broadway, Peru, on charges of battery with bodily injury.
Oct. 16, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Thomas, 25, 2900 block of South County Road 300 West, Peru, on violation of probation.
Oct. 16, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Walter, 36, 1300 block of West Canal Street, Peru, on time server.
Oct. 16, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Heather Satterfield, 40, 100 block of East 8th Street, Peru, on time server.
Oct. 17, 11:56 a.m., deputies arrested Bryan Lump, 35, 500 block of West 15th Street, LaPorte, on possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated: endangerment, and driving while suspended, prior.
Sunday, 6:35 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Roberts, 38, 600 block of Monroe Street, Peru, on a warrant out of Mongosa Police Department.
Sunday, 9:46 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Dillingham, 31, 400 block of South Main St, Amboy, on felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday, 12:15 a.m. deputies arrested Brionna Davidson, 21, 1200 block of Washington Street, Lagro, on charges of sexual misconduct with an offender.
Monday, 7 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Fisher, 32, 1700 block of Brady, Muncie, on charges from Corner County Sheriff’s Department.
Monday, 7:49 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Woodhouse, 40, 400 block of East 5th Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery.
Monday, 8:15 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Woodhouse, 34, 400 block of East 5th Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery.
